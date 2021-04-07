Ram Gopal Varma Finally Answers if He is Planning to Make a Movie on Sushant Singh Rajput

Ram Gopal Varma grabbed attention when he went against popular opinion and spoke in favour of actress Rhea Chakraborty on social media, while she was still mired in the frenzy surrounding the death of actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Now, RGV opens up on whether he will be making a movie on SSR death case or not. With a possible drug angle emerging in connection with the case of Sushant, RGV was questioned on whether it will make for a good screenplay for one of his upcoming films. He said in response, “It might, or it might not. There are so many things to choose from, on a relative level, for me, at least. I think I might even take it up."

On the work front, RGV’s D-Company stands delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. He shared that he has been active amid the pandemic and working on various projects. He said he is not releasing them due to the Covid situation.

RGV also opened up on his upcoming films saying one will be based on martial arts and another one is titled Demon.

