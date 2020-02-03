Ram Gopal Varma Gave Bhoot Title to Karan Johar in Just One Call

Karan Johar, who is returning to horror genre almost after 15 years with Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bhoot, says the film is going to be first ever one of its kind.

At the trailer launch of the film on Monday, Karan, who hilariously called his Dharma production's debut horror film Kaal "a scary experience", said he hopes that the audience showers the new film with love and appreciation from all around the world so that he can turn it into a hit horror franchise.

"This genre is very popular worldwide. It's very audience friendly, especially if you look at The Conjuring series. But in India, there are not many films that are made in this space. We do have this template of horror films that came out in the late 80s and the 90s, and in fact, in the 2000s. But Bhoot is a pure horror film. There are no songs in the film. It's a solid storytelling of a horror film. According to me, it's first of its kind," Karan said.

"I'm grateful that Vicky Kaushal is headlining the movie because it gives us a lot of confidence these kinds of films can be made. We want to take this franchise forward. I think it just empowers us that we have strong technician and artistes who actually contribute along with us to a genre that we don't get to see much," he added.

Talking about how the story of the film came about, Karan said, "The trigger of this film is from a true incident. In 2011, there was a ship that came out of nowhere at Mumbai's Juhu beach and it was docked for a few days. So, Bhanu (Pratap Singh, director) has taken a real incident and woven a fictional story around it."

Karan also revealed that he made a request to director Ram Gopal Varma, asking him for his franchise title 'BHOOT'.

"Bhoot was the correct title for this film but we didn't have it. I thought at maximum, I'd hear a no from Ramu but let me just call him. And, I was just blown by his generosity. I called him and I spoke to him and he was like, 'Yeah, take it and what paperwork you will need just let me know.' It was like in two seconds that he gave me the title. I've been in this industry for 25 years but I haven't seen this kind of generosity before."

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 21.

