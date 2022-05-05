CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ram Gopal Varma Has THIS Reaction to Palak Tiwari-Aditya Seal's 'Rangeela' Song Remix 'Mangta Hai Kya'

Ram Gopal Varma gave his reaction to Palak Tiwari-Aditya Seal's music video

Mangta Hai Kya, featuring Palak Tiwari and Aditya Seal is a remixed adaption of the song with the same name from Ram Gopal Varma's 1995 film Rangeela.

Entertainment Bureau

After the massive hit of Bijlee Bijlee, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari dazzled in yet another music video, Mangta Hai Kya. She was paired opposite Aditya Seal and the song has been voiced by Aditya Narayan and Deeksha Toor. Mangta Hai Kya also happens to be a recreation of Ram Gopal Varma’s Rangeela song starring Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar. Now, as per recent reports, the filmmaker has responded to the remix version.

According to Etimes TV, they reached out to RGV through text and asked him if he had seen the song by now. He reportedly replied, “Nope." The report inferred that the filmmaker either does not want to be vocal about his reaction or he did not like the remix version. It can also be true that RGV has actually not seen the music video.

Mangta Hai Kya is a remixed adaption of the song with the same name from the 1995 film Rangeela. The song featured Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan. The song is being produced by Kumar Taurani while Ganesh Archarya has choreographed and directed it.

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari, who is Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, shot to fame with her music video Bijli Bijli, in which she featured alongside singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu. The video gave her career a dream kickstart. Palak has been spotted out and about and gets clicked by the shutterbugs looking all things amazing.

Next, Palak will be seen in Rosie- A Saffron Chapter. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan and Tanisha Mukerjee in significant roles.

Talking of Ram Gopal Varma, the filmmaker is currently making another biopic, this time of the famous Kond couple, Konda Murali and Konda Surekha. The biopic stars Adith Arun as Konda Murali and Ira More as Surekha.

first published:May 05, 2022, 10:16 IST