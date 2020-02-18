English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Ram Gopal Varma Meets Cops in Hyderabad for Information on Film on 'Disha' Case

A woman veterinarian was raped and murdered by four men, all lorry workers, in November 2019 in Hyderabad. RGV plans on making a feature film on the case titled 'Disha'.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: February 18, 2020, 7:26 AM IST
Prominent film director Ram Gopal Varma, who has announced his decision to make a film on the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad in November last year, visited the RGI airport police station in the city on Monday to meet officials to gather information for the movie.

He wanted to meet the ACP who was not available, police sources said.

Varma met other officers. He told news channels that he has come to meet police officers as part of the film's research aspect.

"My next film is titled 'DISHA' which is going to be about the Disha rape.

After the brutal rape and horrific murder of Nirbhaya, the Disha rapists went further in their ghastliness in actually burning the poor girl with petrol," he had tweeted on February 1.

The veterinarian's body was found at Shadnagar near Hyderabad on the morning of November 28, a day after she went missing.


Four men, all lorry workers, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

They were later killed in an alleged encounter with police.

