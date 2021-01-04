Ram Gopal Varma Moves Out of Mumbai, To Base His Office in Goa

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma confirmed in a recent interview that he has moved out of Mumbai and has based his office in Goa. RGV used to work from his office entitled 'Factory' which was based in sub-urban Mumbai.

Confirming the news to Times of India, Varma said, "Goa is best suited for the kind of projects I am looking at. My office 'Factory' is not in Mumbai anymore. I was in Hyderabad for a major part of the lockdown but have shifted out of Mumbai in the past few months."

He added that the Coronavirus -induced lockdown made him change his perspective, "Everyone has got used to a different way of communicating; personal meetings are a thing of the past. Everybody is talking and doing meetings on online chats".

On the work front, he will be out with his horror-film 12 o'Clock which stars Mithun Chakraborty, Manav Kaul and Flora Saini. His film 'Murder' based on the real-life story of the 2018 murder of Pranay Kumar by his father Maruthi Rao, has been ordered to be put on hold by a Telangana court till the probe in the matter has been finished. The petetion for the halt in the film's production was filed by Kumar's father P Balaswamy.

Varma also has nearly ten films that he has announced. A few have already been released on his own PPV streaming platform RGV World Theatre where he premieres films for audiences on the direct-to-home.