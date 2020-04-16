MOVIES

Ram Gopal Varma Offers A Tik Tok Girl Movie Role, Deletes The Tweet Later

Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma

A girl on the video sharing app imitated Ram Gopal Varma and his body language. The video is said to have reached the filmmaker who offered her a role over Twitter.

After offering an acting opportunity to a TikTok user on Twitter, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma seems to have retracted as the tweet has been deleted.

According to a report in Koimoi.com, a girl imitated Ram Gopal Varma’s body language on TikTok and the portrayal was such that the video went viral. Impressed by the attempt, Varma had tweeted asking the girl to reach out to him for an acting opportunity.

“Hey if you are interested in acting, can you mail your details to harishraju0303@gmail.com,” Varma tweeted, according to the report.

However, the tweet is now missing from his timeline.

Ram Gopal Varma, popularly known as RGV, is a well-known director who has delivered hits in Bollywood as well as South cinema. The maker of films such as Satya, Sarkaar and Company often works with fresh faces.

Ahead of his birthday earlier this month, Varma had posted a video of him sitting all alone in a cell.

In the caption, he wrote, “Thanks to Corona i am bringing in my tmrws birthday all alone in lockdown singing happy birthday song to myself. Please greet me to cheer me. (sic)”

On the professional front, RGV is working on a web series based on the Mumbai underworld. "I have gathered a large amount of research material on the subject over the last two decades, and only a web series can do justice to it," Varma had earlier said in an interview to The Hindu.

