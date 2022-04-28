Ram Gopal Varma on Ajay Devgn-Kichcha Sudeep Debate Over Hindi: 'North Stars Jealous of South Stars'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to Ajay Devgn-Kichcha Sudeep’s infamous Twitter debate on the topic of whether or not Hindi is a national language. The trigger for the argument was Sudeep’s statement three days ago during a function in Bengaluru where the who’s who of the Kannada film industry celebrated the nationwide success of ‘KGF-2’ starring Yash. “Hindi is no more a national language," Sudeep had said during the event when he was asked how he viewed the record-breaking pan-India success of the Kannada film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

On Wednesday, in response to Sudeep’s statement, Ajay tweeted to the Kannada star that if Hindi is not the national language of India, why movies made in different languages are eventually dubbed. Now, Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to the whole debate by taking a dig at Ajay and calling him “insecure".

Varma tweeted, “The base undeniable ground truth @KicchaSudeep sir, is that the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars because a Kannada dubbing film KGF2 had a 50 crore opening day and we all are going to see the coming opening days of Hindi films."

The base undeniable ground truth @KicchaSudeep sir ,is that the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars because a Kannada dubbing film #KGF2 had a 50 crore opening day and we all are going to see the coming opening days of Hindi films— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Ajay’s tweet prompted Sudeep to tweet a reply explaining that his statement was perhaps taken out of context. Sudeep, who has also featured in Hindi films like ‘Dabangg 3,’ ‘Phoonk,’ and ‘Rann,’ said he didn’t want to “hurt, provoke or to start any debate”.

“Hello @ajaydevgn sir… The context to why I said that line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably will emphasise why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn’t to hurt, provoke or start any debate. Why would I sir?’

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.