Ram Gopal Varma On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Blaming Karan Johar For What Happened Is Ridiculous

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to share a series of tweets where he slammed netizens for blaming Karan Johar for Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide.

In his posts, Varma said that everyone was an outsider before becoming an insider starting with Amitabh Bachchan. He further added that even Sushant would have become an insider after 15-20 years and he would have launched his son.

"Blaming @karanjohar for what happened is ridiculous and just shows lack of understanding of how film industry works.. Even assuming Karan had a problem with Sushant it’s his choice of who he wants to work with, like it's any film makers choice about who they want to work with," Varma wrote.

Blaming @karanjohar for what happened is ridiculous and just shows lack of understanding of how film industry works ..Even assuming Karan had a problem with Sushant it’s his choice of who he wants to work with,like its any film makers choice about who they want to work with — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

If Sushant after 12 yrs of fame and money took his life becos he was made to feel like an outsider then a 100 actors suicides per day will be justified who couldn’t reach anywhere near Sushant. If u can’t b happy with what u have u will never be happy with whatever u have.Period! — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Also all insiders of Bollywood were sometimes outsiders starting from @SrBachchan onwards ..@karanjohar is up there not because he is an insider but because his films are seen by millions ..We all know as much failures coming from film families as much as from outside — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

No matter how many supposedly conspired to drive Sushant out (For what reason I can’t fathom when he can make money for them ) there were umpteen others wanting to work with him. ..But like it was his choice not to do with them,it’s the others choice not to work with him — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has prompted a shocked Bollywood to introspect on why outsiders find it so hard to get a foothold into an industry which many directors and actors say is ruled by its own people.

A complete outsider, who studied to be an engineer, the Patna-born actor rose through the ranks from a background dancer to a television star and finally, got his Bollywood debut with "Kai Po Che!", which released only seven years ago.

Rajput had his fair share of further success in films like "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" and "Chhichhore". His tragic death has made many industry members dwell upon their own struggles while others pointed spoke about the "privileged group" and "camps" in the industry.





