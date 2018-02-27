Ram Gopal Varma Pens An Open Letter, Says Sridevi Had Been a 'Very Unhappy Woman'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who had worked with Sridevi in films like Govindhaa.. Govindhaa.., Hairaan and Great Robbery, is utterly shocked at the untimely demise of the veteran actor. Varma decided to pen down a letter to her fans saying that the actor belonged to her massive fan following and they "deserve to know the truth."The actor passed away on Saturday in a Dubai Hotel Room. The autopsy report called it an "accidental drowning" in the bathtub. She was 54.In an open letter shared on Facebook, the filmmaker shared said that the late actress had been a "very unhappy woman" and her life was a "classic case of how each person's actual life is completely different from how the world perceives it"."For many, Sridevi's life was perfect. Beautiful face, great talent, seemingly stable family with two beautiful daughters. From outside everything looked so enviable and desirable... But was Sridevi a very happy person and did she lead a very happy life?"He said that while people know only the glamorous side of her life, there's a lot more to it adding, "I saw with my own eyes how her life was like a bird in the sky till her father’s death and then became like a bird in a cage due to her overprotective mother."Varma wrote that it was because of her mother's "wrong investments in litigated properties and all those mistakes combined" that the family became broke after her father's death and that was when Boney Kapoor entered her life. "He himself was in huge debts and all he could afford was to give her a shoulder to cry on.""So in effect the woman desired by millions in the world was all alone and almost penny less in the world except for one Boney. Boney ‘s mother portrayed her as a home breaker and publically punched her in the stomach in a five star hotel lobby for what she did to Boney’s first wife Mona. In this entire period except for the short glimmer of English vinglish Sridevi has been pretty much an extremely unhappy woman. The uncertainty of the future,the ugly turns and twists in her private life left deep scars in the super stars sensitive mind and there after she was never at peace," he wrote.Varma wrote how an actress' ageing nightmare had taken a toll on Sridevi and that the affects of her cosmetic surgeries had been visible time and again. "She was the most beautiful woman for so many people. But did she think she was beautiful ? Yes she did ,but every actresses nightmare is age and she was no exception. For years she was doing ocassional cosmetic surgeries the effects of which can be clearly seen" adding that she had to apply make-up not just in front of the camera but also on her "psychological self" to hide her real self.He said that she was "panicky about anybody knowing what her psychological insecurities were." She was "very uptight, who built a psychological wall around her" as she was scared of anybody to really see what's going on within her. "Not because of her fault, but because she was thrust with fame from a very young age that never gave her a chance to be independant and be what she could really be and really wanted to be. She had to put on the make up and be somebody else not just infront of the camera, but also behind the camera," he said.Varma shared that the actor was constantly being directed by the motives of her parents of her parents, husband and even her children. She was scared if her daughters- Jahnvi and Khushi- will be accepted in the industry."Sridevi is actually a child trapped in a woman’s body ..she is naive as a person, but suspicious because of her bitter experiences which is not a very good combination. Keeping the speculations on her death aside I generally don't say " Rest In Peace" after people die, but in her case I want to really say this because I very strongly believe that she would finally and truly rest in peace now for the first time in her life because she died," he wrote.Varma hopes that the actor will at least now rest in peace and concluded by saying that he could go on and on writing about this but now it was difficult for him to control his tears. "That’s why now I am sure she will be at peace forever because she’s finally far far away from what gave her and was giving her so much pain. RIP Sridevi, but I assure u that the world won’t rest in peace for doing this to you."Just a few hours after the actor's demise, Varma had shared a series of tweets remembering the veteran and expressing his shock and grief.