Ram Gopal Varma Praises Vijay Deverakonda’s Performance in Liger

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is ready to make his grand Bollywood debut with Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. He will play the role of a robust kickboxer opposite Ananya Panday. He has already completed shooting the majority of the film and director Ram Gopal Varma had a chance to watch a few rushes. He was quite impressed with Vijay. On Monday, RGV reviewed the movie ahead of its release and lauded the performance of the chocolate boy.

In one of the tweets, Varma wrote that Vijay is a “super cross” between Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja and Tiger Shroff.

That is not all. In another tweet, RGV stated that Vijay’s “screen presence” is “greater than any star” he has come across in the past two decades. He gave credit to the director and producer of the project for bringing out the best side of the actor.

Earlier in an interview with a leading daily, when the south sensation was asked if he was happy the way Liger was being planned as his debut in the Hindi cinema, he said that he is not used to working on plans. He worked in the sports drama because he liked its script. He made it clear that he had no plans to enter the Hindi film industry before signing up for this project. During his chat with the ETimes, he also appreciated his co-star Ananya Pandey and said she is a very hard-working actress.

Liger is co-produced by Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Puri himself. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Vijay has undergone a physical transformation to play the role of the boxer in the film. It is set to hit the theatres on September 9. Recently, when there were rumours of Liger’s Rs 200 crore deal with an OTT platform, the star took to Twitter to quash them, saying that the amount is too little and the movie will do more business in theatres.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here