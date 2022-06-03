Ram Gopal Varma Reacts To RRR Being Called a Gay Film

SS Rajamouli’s RRR which was released in March this year had a fantastic run at the box office. The blockbuster film also managed to win a lot of critical acclaim. While a lot of things ranging from the direction and music to the production quality were very much praised, one aspect that everyone loved was the brilliant chemistry between the lead actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR. Indian audiences were left spellbound by the epic tale of friendship between the two characters played by the actors and could not stop gushing about the ‘bromance’. However, a faction of the Western audience has a very weird take on this chemistry. They think the filmmaker has hinted towards a gay relationship between the two characters.

There were many tweets from viewers from the West who talked about the film being “so gay”. Check out a few tweets which exploded on social media, giving a totally different perspective to the period saga.

Jaw-dropping action, yes. Adventure, yes. Revenge, yes. But why did none of you tell me #RRRMovie was so heartwarmingly gay?? — Movie Bear Jim (@jjpoutwest) May 22, 2022

kick off pride month by watching the indian period gay romance action drama RRR on Netflix now pic.twitter.com/JprvRE2Aj8 — Advit (@rebelmooned) June 1, 2022

This may have taken many Indian fans of RRR by surprise but Ram Gopal Varma isn’t one of them. The filmmaker retweeted a story link by news agency ANI on how some in the West found RRR a gay romance film and said, “I was right. They are so gay. Western audience’s perception of RRR as a gay story,” he wrote in the caption.

I was right 😎 “They are so gay' Western audience's perception of 'RRR' as a gay story https://t.co/OxVDVr5Qsp — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 2, 2022

This did not go down well with fans of RRR of SS Rajamouli. Many trolled Ram Gopal Varma for the post

Pacchakamerlu vacchina vadiki lokamanta pacchagane kanipinchinattu… Your mind is completely spolied…&…You're so jealous of @ssrajamouli's success & fame all over the worle!!😄😆 — 🅱️eing 🅾️ptimistic🎩🐦 (@MaruthiChikka) June 2, 2022

You decided your perception is right based on white people's perception about the movie..ok sir — Pradeepkumar (@Pradeep98217091) June 2, 2022

It is interesting to note that Ram Gopal Varma himself recently made a movie on homosexuality titled Dangerous that explored lesbian love. The leads were played by Naina Ganguly and Apsara Rani and the film spread the social message of inclusion of the queer community in society.

