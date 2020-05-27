Ram Gopal Varma Releases Trailer of His Latest Movie 'Coronavirus'

Ram Gopal Varma has released the trailer of his upcoming Telugu production titled Coronavirus, which deals with the pandemic and the lockdown as its subject.

On Tuesday evening, the filmmaker took to Twitter to release a four-minute trailer of the movie, which has been completely shot during the lockdown. The film deals with the story of a family living amid the lockdown. The filmmaker shared the trailer said that it was his attempt to prove that nothing an stop his work.

"Here is the CORONAVIRUS film trailer..The story is set in a LOCKDOWN and it has been SHOT during LOCKDOWN ..Wanted to prove no one can stop our work whether it's GOD or CORONA @shreyaset," tweeted Ram Gopal Varma.

"CORONAVIRUS is a film about the fears in all of us ..it TESTS the POWER of LOVE against the FEAR of DISEASE and DEATH," mentioned the filmmaker in a separate tweet. In the trailer, we see a horror movie set-up with a girl coughing profusely in her room, making her father worried.

CORONAVIRUS is not a HORROR film. It is about the HORRORS which are inside all of us including our great political leaders and beaurecrauts who actually know only as much as us which is just nothing .”THE ONLY THING I KNOW IS THAT I KNOW NOTHING”-Socrates https://t.co/fun1Ed36Sn — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 26, 2020

Coronavirus features Srikanth Iyengar and is helmed by Agasthya Manju. The music has been composed by DSR. The trailer only mentions 2020 but does not display any other detail on the film's release.

