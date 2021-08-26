Ram Gopal Varma Reveals Inspiration Behind Rangeela; Raqesh Bapat Opens Up to Shamita Shetty About His Divorce

Rangeela is considered a milestone in contemporary Indian cinema and two decades after delivering the acclaimed film, director Ram Gopal Varma has revealed his inspiration behind writing the 1995 romantic comedy. In a series of tweets, Varma spoke about his one-sided love from his college days and how it inspired him to write the story of Rangeela, which starred Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff.

Ram Gopal Varma Shares Photos of His First Love, the Woman Who Inspired Rangeela and Title of Satya

Television and theatre actor Rupali Ganguly was recently in Lonavla, one of the most sought-after vacation spots in Maharashtra. The “Anupamaa" actor was accompanied by her husband Ashwin Verma and son Rudraksh. The occasion was also special — her son’s birthday. The picture has gone viral on social media and her fans are showering love on their favourite actor and her son.

Anupamaa Actor Rupali Ganguly’s Poolside Photo in Bikini Goes Viral

The South Korean boy-band BTS is taking the world by storm will their new tracks and music videos. The band has rose to fame on an international level over the past few years. They have a loyal and hardcore fanbase called ARMY. Recently, they released two singles Butter and Permission to Dance, which debuted at number one on charts in the United States. BTS held the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for ten consecutive weeks and Butter stayed on the first position for nine of them. On the other hand, Permission To Dance debuted on number one but eventually dropped down.

BTS Leader RM Defends ARMY Over Manipulation Accusations: Slamming Our Fans Isn’t Right

Raqesh Bapat has opened up about his divorce from Ridhi Dogra on Bigg Boss OTT. During Wednesday’s episode, Raqesh bared his heart out to Shamita about overcoming the difficult phase in his life. Raqesh and Ridhi Dogra got divorced in February 2019 after eight years of marriage. Both Ridhi and Raqesh released a joint statement announcing their separation after speculations around them living separately had surfaced. It read, “Yes, we are living separately… We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore."

Raqesh Bapat Opens Up to Shamita Shetty About Divorce from Ridhi Dogra: I Didn’t Sleep for 2 Weeks

Disha Patani breaks the internet every time she posts her photo on Instagram. The actress has become a social media sensation in her own right. Her bikini pictures often send fans into a tizzy. Disha is very active on Instagram and keeps posting behind-the-scenes pictures from her movies and photoshoots.

Watch: Disha Patani Oozes Hotness As She Chills at Beach in Bikini Top and Shorts

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here