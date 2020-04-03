MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Ram Gopal Varma Says He Posted the Coronavirus Positive Joke Because He Was Bored

Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who recently faced backlash for posting on Twitter that he was tested positive for Coronavirus as a joke, said that he was ‘trying to make light of a grim situation’.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 3:42 PM IST
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on April 1 posted a tweet which said that he was Covid-19 positive and quickly said that he was playing a prank on April Fool's Day. However, this was not received well because of the gravity of the situation and he faced backlash. Now, in a recent interview, he said that he did it because he was bored.

“I [put out the tweet] because I was getting bored,” he told Mid-day, adding, “The only way to remain sane in such a [grim] situation is to joke about it, else we will get into depression. I knew I would get trolled for it. I believe a complaint has been filed against me for spreading false information. But it was meant as an April Fool joke, nothing else.”

Earlier, the filmmaker had tweeted, “My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona.” However, he soon followed it up with a clarification and said, “Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke. it’s his fault and not mine."

"Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them,” he added.

