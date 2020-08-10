Ram Gopal Varma Says He's 'Super Fit' as Rumours Around His Ill Health Spread on Social Media

A media outlet recently claimed that filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been suffering from severe fever.

However, Ram Gopal Varma himself decided to clear the air once and for all. Taking to his social media accounts, he slammed the ongoing rumours alleging his ill health.

Varma updated every one of his current health status by posting a video where he can be seen working out. He assured that he is ‘fit as hell’ as he exercises in the gym with a dumbbell.

Addressing his fans and followers, Varma says in the video “Well, there are rumours that I have severe fever. Covid or not, I don’t know what people are thinking. The truth is, I am fit as hell (sic)."

“I am working non-stop, making very interesting films, and working out. So, whoever was happy that I was ill, I am sorry to disappoint you guys. Whoever kind of likes me maybe, I just want to convey my wishes and also explain that I am feeling super fine, okay (sic)?” he continued.

He wrote on Twitter, “In the wake of malicious rumours from some media outlets like one below, just wanted to clarify to whoever concerned that I am SUPER FIT (sic).” Varma also added the link of the report in his tweet that started the speculations.

Varma has nearly ten films lined up this year. A few have already been released on his own PPV streaming platform RGV World Theatre where he premieres films for audiences on the direct-to-home.