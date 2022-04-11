Ram Gopal Varma Says Kashmir Files is 'Real Game-Changer,' Not RRR: 'Not Everyone Would Have Rs 500 Cr...'

2022 has come as a surprise for the Indian film industry. While many films have broken box office records, some have touched the hearts of the viewers immensely. Recently, noted filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma talked about two such films, The Kashmir Files and RRR, and their impact on the film industry.

In an interview with India Today, Ram Gopal Varma said that The Kashmir Files is a real “game-changer” despite RRR grossing more than Rs 1000 crore at the box office. Talking about Vivek Agnihotri’s film, Ram Gopal Varma said that the film inspires other filmmakers to take up difficult subjects and make a film on them within a limited budget. Whereas on the other hand, he thinks films like RRR can only be made once in four-five years as they have a lavish budget.

To give a valid explanation for his statement, he told the news portal, “If you consider The Kashmir Files, it is a real game-changer. It gives filmmakers the much-needed confidence. That is if you make a film on a budget of Rs 10 crore, and it spins over Rs 250 crore, look at the performance level.”

He further asserted that films like The Kashmir Files can be made easily but not RRR as not everyone can go grand with their budget. However, producers can manage to make a low-budget film.

Varma further said that films like RRR can’t bring a change as they can only be made once in a blue moon. Also, he thinks that not everyone can pull off such a ravishing budget and only a few like SS Rajamouli can make a film on such a large scale.

Meanwhile, both the films are doing great at the box office, The Kashmir Files, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, has managed to earn more than Rs 250 crore till now whereas RRR, which revolves around the friendship of two freedom fighters, has entered the rare Rs 1000 crore club by its worldwide collection last week.

