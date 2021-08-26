Ram Gopal Varma Shares Photos of His First Love, the Woman Who Inspired Rangeela and Title of Satya

Rangeela is considered a milestone in contemporary Indian cinema and two decades after delivering the acclaimed film, director Ram Gopal Varma has revealed his inspiration behind writing the 1995 romantic comedy.

In a series of tweets, Varma spoke about his one-sided love from his college days and how it inspired him to write the story of Rangeela, which starred Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff. Sharing a bunch of photos of his first-ever love in a blue swimsuit, Varma wrote, “The woman in blue swim suit is SATYA… She was my 1st ever Love in my college days at Siddhardha engineering college Vijayawada… @polavarapusatya is currently in the US practising Maternal Fetal medicine specialist and OB Gyn." (sic)

The woman in blue swim suit is SATYA ..She was my 1st ever Love in my college days at Siddhardha engineering college Vijayawada.. @polavarapusatya is currently in the US practising Maternal Fetal medicine specialist and OB Gyn pic.twitter.com/UjsnhEGhwY— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2021

In another tweet, he wrote, “Those days medical college and engineering college were in same compound for some logistical reasons and that’s where my one side love with @PolavarapuSatya happened… I felt she didn’t care about me because of another rich handsome guy and that’s how I wrote Rangeela story."

Those days medical college and engineering college were in same compound for some logistical reasons and that’s where my one side love with @PolavarapuSatya happened ..I felt she dint care about me because of another rich handsome guy and that’s how I wrote Rangeela story pic.twitter.com/0UVQiw8Xh0— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2021

Varma went on to reveal that he named his iconic film Satya after her. “My landmark film SATYA and Sridevi’s name in KSHANA KSHANAM were named after ⁦@PolavarapuSatya… Incidentally, these pics are her today’s present photos she sent me from Miami Beach."

My land mark film SATYA and Sridevi’s name in KSHANA KSHANAM were named after ⁦@PolavarapuSatya⁩ ..Incidentally these pics are her today’s present photos she sent me from Miami Beach pic.twitter.com/yIvAS8jb9u— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2021

Varma, who pioneered a new movement in Bollywood with his experimental films on crime, politics and horror in the ’90s and early 2000, has not been successful at the box office in recent years but he is still regarded as a maverick filmmaker.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here