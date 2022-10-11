Ram Gopal Varma Targets Garikapati Narasimha Rao For Comments on Chiranjeevi

Renowned Telugu film director Ram Gopal Verma (RGV) recently reacted to Mega brother Naga Babu’s tweets on Garikapati Narasimha Rao. He tweeted, “I’m sorry Naga Babu, but there’s no point in forgiving the “horse-like” man who insulted Megastar.” He further said, “Anyone who insults the Megastar is like grass to us.”

In another tweet, he even asked Garikapati to not bark at the Tollywood industry to gain popularity and asked him to hide behind prophecies. He even compared Chiranjeevi to an elephant (in a glorious manner) and asked Garikapati to guess what he is compared to the Megastar.

RGV further commented on Garikapati and said that he was wrongly honoured with the Padma Shri as he is an undeserving candidate.

సర్ @NagaBabuOffl గారు, మీ అన్నయ్యని, ఆ గడ్డి అన్న మాటలకి , దాన్ని తినెయ్యకుండ వదిలెయ్యడం మీ సంస్కారం.. కాని అభిమానులమైన మేము ఆ గ(డ్డిప)రిక ని మంటలలో మండించకపోతే ఆ గడ్డి నమ్మే అమ్మవారు కూడ మమ్మల్ని క్షమించరు 🙏🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 10, 2022

As far as Chiranjeevi’s career is concerned, his latest film Godfather has been praised by both the audience and the critics. The movie is minting good money at the box office and has already been deemed a blockbuster.

With Salman Khan giving a guest appearance, people have said that Chiranjeevi’s role as the Godfather in the remake has surpassed Mohanlal’s original portrayal in Lucifer.

Godfather, after 6 days, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark and the film’s satellite and OTT rights are valued at Rs 80 crore. Directed by Mohan Raja, the political crime thriller has made both the makers and the audience happy, and the movie has been a breath of fresh air for the veteran actor after his last flop Acharya also starred Ram Charan Tej.

Megastar will next be seen in the film Bhola Shankar starring Keerthi Suresh and Tamannah Bhatia as female leads. The film is being directed by Meher Ramesh and the release date has been announced to be April 14, 2023.

