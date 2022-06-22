Ram Gopal Varma, The Director, The Screenwriter And The Producer

Ram Gopal Varma’s cinematic career has been long and successful. Varma has justified the various roles he played in the industry. He is popularly known for his directorial skills and screenwriting, apart from also being a producer. Under the guidance of RGV, Konda will hit the theatres on June 23, 2022. Konda is an action-thriller and the film unit, including Ram Gopal Varma, is busy with promotions.

One of the movies by Ram Gopal Varma got into controversy because of its nature. The movie titled Khatra was an attempt made by the director to normalise the concept of homosexuality. Many theatres refused to screen the movie because it revolved around the LGBTQ community. On the controversy, he said “When it comes to my film, we had to find a middle path of not having the themes imposed on the posters and stuff, and the audience discovering about it when they step into the theatre. So, the fight continues.”

Earlier, there was a talk show titled Ramuism where RGV talked about various social issues and it was hosted by the managing director of Sakshi TV.

Ram Gopal Varma is best known for his movies like Rangeela, Satya, Company, and Kshana Kshanam.

Ram Gopal Varma graduated from an engineering college but because his interest lay in movies, he set up a video shop. During that time, he was in search of an opportunity in the film industry. It was the movie Shiva, which showcased his directional skills to the industry.

Ram Gopal Varma was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for the movie Shool. Moreover, he was felicitated twice by the Zee Cine Awards for Best Director for Bhoot and Ab Tak Chhappan.

