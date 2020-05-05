Ram Gopal Varma Tweets About Women Queuing Outside Wine Shops, Draws Flak on Social Media

The centre decided to introduce several sets of lockdown relaxations, including opening of liquor shops, in the third phase of coronavirus lockdown starting from May 4 (Monday). Many advised against liquor shops functioning as it could elevate the percentage of domestic violence even further and lead to rise in coronavirus infections.

Previous data had shown that with men staying at the house for longer times during the lockdown, cases of domestic abuse were spiralling. Many feared that access to alcohol would put many women and children at higher risk.

However, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma thought otherwise. He shared a picture of women standing in a queue to get liquor. “Look who’s in line at the wine shops. So much for protecting women against drunk men,” he captioned the tweet.

Look who’s in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ThFLd5vpzd — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 4, 2020

The inherent sexism did not sit well with the netizens. Many Twitter users pointed out that women had equal rights to buy alcohol and the abuse that hundreds of families face at the hands of a drunken man is not a matter of joke.

Look who’s in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ThFLd5vpzd — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 4, 2020

Playback singer Sona Mohapatra schooled the director. She wrote, “Dear Mr RGV, time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality. Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent."

Dear Mr RGV,time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality.Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent. https://t.co/5AUcTrAJrZ — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) May 4, 2020

It is not the first time that RGV has seen himself in a pickle for his remarks. In 2017, he had made derogatory remarks on actor Sunny Leone. He apologized later, saying he was “just expressing (his) feelings."

Read: Ram Gopal Varma Apologises for Women's Day Tweet Over Sunny Leone

Follow @News18Movies for more