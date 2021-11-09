Ram Gopal Varma Unveils Trailer of His Big-Budgeted Martial Art Film Ladki

Director Ram Gopal Verma is popular for experimenting as well as introducing something new with every film. The director recently released the trailer of his upcoming movie Ladki, Enter The Girl Dragon, and it has already led to much hype among the viewers.

In the trailer, the actor appears to be obsessed with her martial arts goals. While walking on a morally good road, some people harass her unnecessarily. So, the film is going to show how she uses her art to bring them to justice.

Touted to be India’s first-of-its-kind martial arts film, it is RGV’s most big-budgeted film to date. The film is titled Ladki in Hindi and Dragon Girl in Chinese.

The film is an Indo-Chinese co-production, jointly produced under the banner of Indian company Artsee Media and Chinese company Big People.

The trailer of the film has grabbed a lot of attention as Ram Gopal Varma has made a female actor the focal point of the film, breaking stereotypes.

In the trailer, the film’s lead actor Pooja Bhalekar is seen doing amazing martial arts stunts. The actor has also been projected in a bold look. The film manages to entertain as well as inform. According to reports, the director has paid tribute to the world-famous martial artist Bruce Lee through the film.

The film has been shot at very beautiful locations around the world. The film has been shot in China, Goa, and Mumbai. So, watching the movie is going to be even more interesting. Among others, the film features Malhotra Shivam, Prateek Parmar, and some Chinese actors too.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.