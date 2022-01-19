Ram Gopal Varma Wants to be on Balakrishna's Unstoppable With NBK?

Besides making brilliant films on important issues, director Ram Gopal Varma is quite vocal on social media. In another heartfelt but now-deleted tweet, Ram Gopal Varma had spoken very highly of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s TV series Unstoppable with NBK.

In the tweet, Ram Gopal Varma said that he loved the TV series that streams on Telugu OTT platform Aha to a stratospheric level. He concluded his tweet hoping that Balayya Guru will give him a chance in his show.

Though it is still not known why RGV deleted the tweet, many wonder what the programme would be like if the two talented maestros came together on an episode.

Talking about the show Unstoppable with NBK, it has been a lucky charm for Nandamuri Balakrishna. The show was recently featured in IMDb top 10 Indian TV reality shows. The show, which marked Balakrishna’s debut as a talk show host, premiered on November 4, 2021.

This series managed to attain a spectacular feat in just 3 months. The show went on to win the 5th spot on the IMDb list.

IMDb is the most famous and authoritative source for information about TV shows, movies and celebrities. Aha had expressed happiness and gratitude to the viewers. The OTT platform tweeted a wordplay with the title of the series, thanking the audience for an “UNSTOPPABLE response".

What is Unstoppable with NBK about?

Unstoppable with NBK is a talk show where Nandamuri Balakrishna interacts with other celebrities and colleagues in the Telugu film industry. People have appreciated the show for Balayya’s energy level.

