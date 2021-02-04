Ram Gopal Varma Wishes 'Rangeelaistest Woman' Urmila Matondkar on Her 47th Birthday

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to wish Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar on her birthday. While wishing Urmila, RGV called her the "mostest beautifulest" and "Rangeelaistest" woman of all time. Director Varma was actually referring to his movies Rangeela and Satya, both of which starred Urmila in lead roles. The movies were both commercially and critically successful. The two films are counted amongst the best movies created by RGV, who has a career of over three decades in filmmaking.

Many happy returns to @UrmilaMatondkar the mostest beautifulest RANGEELAistest woman of ALL TIME .. and what I am saying now is the trueyestest SATYA 💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/ScASF2IKwj — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 4, 2021

Varma has collaborated with Urmila on several projects. The two did movies together back-to-back at one point. Urmila was referred to as the Rangeela girl after the huge success of the movie, which was released in 1995. The actress worked on more than 10 films with Varma. She received recognition for the crime drama Satya as well which was released in 1998.

Urmila won the Critics' Award for Best Actress at the 2003 Filmfare Awards for the 2003 super hit film Bhoot, which was also directed by Varma. She starred opposite Ajay Devgn in the horror drama, where Urmila’s character gets possessed by a spirit. Critics praised Urmila’s performance in the movie. A sequel to this film was also made by the director in 2012.

The actress, who ruled the silver screen, is not active in the film industry anymore. Her last lead role in a movie was in the 2008 film EMI starring her longtime co-star Sanjay Dutt. She last appeared on the silver screen in a song in the 2018 film Blackmail. The actress married businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016.

She joined the Indian National Congress in March 2019, right before the General Elections 2019, however, her stay in the party lasted only for a few months. Citing internal politics, she resigned from the Congress party in September 2019. In December 2020, Urmila joined Shiv Sena and has been a member of the party since then.