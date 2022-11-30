Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarcastic Birthday Post For Producer Dasari Kiran Kumar Goes Viral

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is known for his outspoken nature and he often remains in news for his controversial comments. Recently, he yet again

got himself embroiled in a controversy for a birthday post for Tollywood

producer Dasari Kiran Kumar.

Ram Gopal Varma wished Kiran Kumar on his birthday on Tuesday by sharing a screenshot of a photo of himself with the producer and other team members. Dasari Kiran Kumar is the producer of Ram Gopal Varma’s next political drama, Vyuham.

In the photo the filmmaker was seen being garlanded by team members while Dasari posed with him for a photo. In the photo, RGV can be seen wearing a huge garland as he stands beside the producer and other team members, while they pose for the camera. The image was taken when the director reportedly went to wish the producer.

In the caption, the Sarkar wondered why he was being felicitated and offered a garland at the birthday celebration of his producer.

The tweet by Varma created a controversy after many users trolled the Rangeela director for his sarcastic comment on Dasari Kiran Kumar’s birthday. After getting trolled, the filmmaker deleted the post.

RGV’s next political drama Vyuham is set against the backdrop of the political scenario in Andhra Pradesh. The central theme of the film is touted to be political conspiracies.

Ram Gopal Varma also had earlier revealed on Twitter that the film will be released in two parts. The first would be titled Vyuham, which means strategy and the second part is named Sapatham, which means Oath.

RGV has already made a film called Lakshmi’s NTR, which is perceived to be against the opposition Telugu Desam Party and in favour of Jagan’s YSR Congress Party.

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma’s recent political thriller, titled Konda, failed at the box office.

