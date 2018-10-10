English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ram Gopal Verma Requests Tanushree to Re-look at the Nana Patekar Incident
Ram Gopal Verma requests Tanushree Dutta to ponder over the incidents again.
Image Courtesy: Nana Patekar, Tanushree Dutta, Ram Gopal Verma fc/ Instagram
Loading...
Many celebrities have been accused of sexual harassment since Tanushree Dutta talked about her experience on the set of 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss.
While a number of celebs like Sonam K Ahuja, Twinkle Khanna, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra came out in support of the actress, Ram Gopal Verma has a different take on it.
RGV shared a video on his YouTube channel in which he is asking Tanushree to reconsider her decision. The filmmaker asserts that he is not taking sides by calling Tanushree or Nana right and wrong but is sharing his personal experience on working with Patekar. "The Nana I understand, and the reports we hear that he is hot-tempered and hard-headed, all of that is true. But he ever intended to deliberately hurt somebody? I completely disbelief that aspect."
"I would like to believe, that if at all he has done something like it, the Nana I knew would have never done it intentionally," he added.
Ending his 9-minute long video, he requests the actress to ponder over the incidents again. "I would like to request Tanushree to re-look at this thing. It is a misunderstanding because Nana is not a person like at all," concluded RGV.
Last month, Tanushree Dutta alleged Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. In his defence, Patekar held a short press conference declining to come out with any statement. He told the media, "I have been asked by my legal team not to speak to the media otherwise I have no cons speaking to you. What was true in 2008 is true now. I had given my statement then and nothing has changed now."
Apart from Nana Patekar, Dutta also made allegations against the film’s choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddique, of ganging up against her by witnessing everything mutely and not interfering.
While a number of celebs like Sonam K Ahuja, Twinkle Khanna, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra came out in support of the actress, Ram Gopal Verma has a different take on it.
RGV shared a video on his YouTube channel in which he is asking Tanushree to reconsider her decision. The filmmaker asserts that he is not taking sides by calling Tanushree or Nana right and wrong but is sharing his personal experience on working with Patekar. "The Nana I understand, and the reports we hear that he is hot-tempered and hard-headed, all of that is true. But he ever intended to deliberately hurt somebody? I completely disbelief that aspect."
"I would like to believe, that if at all he has done something like it, the Nana I knew would have never done it intentionally," he added.
Ending his 9-minute long video, he requests the actress to ponder over the incidents again. "I would like to request Tanushree to re-look at this thing. It is a misunderstanding because Nana is not a person like at all," concluded RGV.
Last month, Tanushree Dutta alleged Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. In his defence, Patekar held a short press conference declining to come out with any statement. He told the media, "I have been asked by my legal team not to speak to the media otherwise I have no cons speaking to you. What was true in 2008 is true now. I had given my statement then and nothing has changed now."
Apart from Nana Patekar, Dutta also made allegations against the film’s choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddique, of ganging up against her by witnessing everything mutely and not interfering.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi: Bengaluru Bulls Hand Tamil Thalaivas Third Defeat on the Trot in Lopsided Contest
- Rishi Kapoor Reveals the Real Reason Behind His Sudden Grey Hair
- Gold for Archer Harvinder Singh at Asian Para Games
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Live: Top 5 Gadgets You Can Buy
- Actor Rohit Roy Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations, Says 'That's Not Me At All'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...