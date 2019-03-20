English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lakshmi's NTR: Ram Gopal Varma’s Film to Hit Screens On March 29, HC Rejects PIL Seeking Stay
Activist VDVV Satyanarayana, who filed the PIL, said the release of the films during elections would create tension in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, both of which were going to polls on April 11.
A still from the movie Lakshmi’s NTR.
Hyderabad: Director Ram Gopal Varma’s Lakshmi's NTR, based on actor-turned-politician and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao, will hit the screens on March 29 after the high court dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed against the biopic.
Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were seeking a stay on the film till the completion of the elections.
However, after reviewing the petition, the bench, comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy, said it could not crush the opinion of an individual.
“Though the said movie was based on political rivalry, the courts cannot put curbs on the fundamental rights of citizens from expressing themselves,” the bench said.
“The petitioner cannot make the high court a boardroom to adjudicate a person’s opinion. If there were any instances of hatred or law and order problem after the release of the said film, the government and police were well equipped to deal with such instances,” the bench said.
The promo and trailer of the film that deals with how the present TDP president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu took over the top post from NTR in an unethical way have already created buzz across the two states.
TDP workers have already filed police complaints after Verma released the song “kutra daga” (conspiracy) from the movie.
