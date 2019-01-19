LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Ram Janmabhoomi Gets Clearance From Court, All Set to Release in First Week of February

After much controversies ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ gets clearance from Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

News18.com

Updated:January 19, 2019, 1:14 PM IST
After much controversies, Ram Janmabhoomi gets clearance from Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. After the court rejected a plea seeking a ban on the film, UP Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi is all set for its release in the first week of February.

Reportedly, the final print of the film will be submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for the approval next week. “We had initially planned its release on Republic Day. But I have decided to defer the date by a week as half-a-dozen other big budget films, including ‘Thackeray’, are also set for release on January 26,” Hindustan Times quoted Rizvi as saying.

Muslim outfits and NGOs have subjected the release date of Ram Janmabhoomi, alleging that the film contains provocative content and is an attempt to spur communal tensions before the Lok Sabha polls 2019.

In November 2018, Rizvi released a three-minute teaser and poster of the movie on Youtube which was later challenged by an NGO in the Mumbai High Court, alleging that Rizvi had gone ahead with the trailer release without prior certification from CBFC. Soon after a plea seeking a ban on the film was moved to the court, however, it was dismissed by the court.

The film chronicles the timeline of Ayodhya's old dispute over Ram Janmmbhoomi. Directed by Sanoj Misra, the film stars Manoj Joshi, Naznin Patni, Rajveer Singh, Disha Sachdeva and Aditya in pivotal roles and produced under Cinecraft Production.



