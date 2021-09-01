Ram Kapoor is Missing Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Co-star Sakshi Tanwar

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain established Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as one of the favourite couples on TV. Ram and Sakshi played the lead role in the original run. Recently, Ram shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram from the time when he and Sakshi had a fun meal together. The duo bonded a great deal while working together and remained great friends, long after the show came to an end. In the photos, they are enjoying a meal on a dining table and posing for the camera in the kitchen. In the first picture, Ram is dressed in a traditional kurta while Sakshi looks pretty in a stunning pink saree. It seems they had fun during their candlelight meal together. Ram also shared a series of photos from a cookery show, Tyohaar Ki Thaali, which Sakshi hosted a few years ago.

Along with the post, Ram wrote, “Tanwar, missing you yaar.”

Ram’s wife, actress Gautami Kapoor reacted to the post in the comments by leaving red heart emojis.

Recently, the makers of the popular show released Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, a reboot of the original series. The show premiered on Sony TV. It stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the main roles. Shubhaavi Choksey, Pranav Misshra, Anjum Fakih, Alefia Kapadia, Manraj Singh,and others formed the supporting cast.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain completed 10 years this year in May. The romantic family drama was based on a Gujarati play called Patrani. Ram and Sakshi Tanwar played a married couple on the show. The chemistry between Ram and Sakshi garnered massive viewership for the series. Hence, it became one of the most-watched television shows at the time. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain also starred Samir Kochhar, Chahatt Khanna, Sumona Chakravarti, and Shubhavi Choksey, among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here