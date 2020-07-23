MOVIES

Ram Kapoor Recalls Shooting With Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Acche Lagte Hain

credits - Ram Kapoor instagram

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar had worked together in Ekta Kapoor's hit TV show, 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'. Their on-screen chemistry received a lot of appreciation.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 23, 2020, 2:08 PM IST
Actor Ram Kapoor on Wednesday posted a throwback picture from his shooting days with actress Sakshi Tanwar, leaving fans nostalgic.

Kapoor and Tanwar had worked together in Ekta Kapoor's hit TV show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Their on-screen chemistry received a lot of appreciation. Sakshi plays Priya and Ram plays her husband.

The two also worked together in Ekta Kapoor's show Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat.

"Blast from the past ..... what super fun days," Ram Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

Blast from the past ..... what super fun days !!

The post evoked nostalgia among fans.

A user commented: "Miss seeing you together. Fav on screen couple."

Another one wrote: "Please do a show together."

Meanwhile, Kapoor is all set to play a negative character in the second season of the series Abhay 2. The eight-episode series marks the return of Kunal Kemmu as an investigative officer, who has a knack for solving crimes with the mind of an offender. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the show will premiere on ZEE5.

