Ram Kapoor 'Speechless' at This Heartfelt Tribute to His Father Who Died of Cancer

Actor Ram Kapoor’s father Anil Kapoor, a businessman, passed away on April 12 at the age of 74 after battling cancer. Ram took to his Instagram account to share a heart-warming tribute by Amul and wrote, “Truly speechless at the tribute that Amul has made for my father You were a true legend dad. I miss you so much. Rest in peace." In the picture, the Amul girl is seen suited up in the creative, sitting next to Anil Kapoor, in his office.

Ram’s wife, actress Gautami Kapoor also shared an emotional note for her father-in-law on her Instagram account. She wrote, “Dad… you live in our hearts forever… RIP… to the strongest, toughest man I ever knew… love you." (sic)

As per a report in The Hindu, Anil’s association with Amul began in 1998. It was reportedly during his time that Amul’s iconic tagline Amul: The Taste of India was coined.

Meanwhile, Ram Kapoor was recently seen in Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull along with Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Sumit Vats, Sohum Shah among others.

