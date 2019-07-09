Ram Kapoor Transforms Beyond Recognition, Takes Internet By Storm With Weight Loss Pics

Actor Ram Kapoor is one of the most popular TV stars thanks to Balaji shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kasamh Se. The actor has played lovable characters over the years as this adorable portly man in romantic roles, right from Jai Walia in Kasamh Se to the recent Karan Khanna in Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat.

Ram has now brought about a drastic change in his looks by shedding all the weight. In new pictures shared by the actor on Instagram, the 45-year-old is almost unrecognisable. Ram and his wife Gautami Kapoor are quite active on social media and like to keep fans updated with their daily activities.

The actor, who is known for his wacky sense of humour, added the same touch to his Instagram posts as well. In the latest series of pictures, Ram looks fitter and leaner than ever. He is also sporting a salt and pepper hair and French beard, that is quite the departure from his usual look on screen.

The Ghar Ek Mandir' actor shared the photos with the caption, "Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see." His wife Gautami commented, ""HOTTTTTIE".

Many fans expressed their shock on seeing the photos, saying that the actor has transformed beyond recognition, while others asked him for the secret to his weight loss. "Mr walia looks back u r awsome @iamramkapoor and iam ur biggeeeessssstttt fan and I inspired ur weight loss plzz share ur weight loss journey I want also weight lose (sic)," one fan commented on the post.

In 2017 too, Ram had shocked fans with his workout images from gym. The pics had gone viral on the internet.

A lot of fans asked Ram when he would be back on television. He was last seen on season 3 of Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, an ALTBalaji show. Ram has also starred in a number of films like Baar Baar Dekho and Shaadi Ke Side Effects.

