Ram Madhvani, Sushmita Sen Complete Shooting of ‘Aarya 2’

The year 2020 was without a doubt the worst year for the film industry, as all the theaters remained closed for months from March. However, the industry’s loss was the OTT platforms’ gain. This was the year when OTT finally saw rapid growth, with plenty of web series being released on digital video streaming platforms. Among the prominent hits were the likes of Family Man 1, Mirzapur 2 and Aarya.

Arya, starring Sushmita Sen, had got a lot of love from the audience. After staying away from films for years, she chose Aarya as her come-back venture. According to director Ram Madhvani, the cast including Sushmita Sen has completed the shooting of the second season of the crime-drama series.

“The journey of Arya 2 was tough, scary but fun! There have been a lot of struggles in life because we decided to do what we are emotional about, but what makes it better is the team you go through this journey with and I am thankful to each and every one of these passionate people. I am grateful. Without the ethics and dedication of everyone in the team, we would not have been able to complete the shoot of Arya 2 safely!”, the director wrote in his Instagram post.

The first season of Aarya, the Hindi remake of Dutch web-series Penoza, was shot in Rajasthan. The series ended in a cliffhanger, with viewers wanting to know more about what happened to Aarya after she leaves the country with the children.

Aarya gave Sushmita Sen the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actress. The first season premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on 19 June 2020, consisting of 9 episodes. Apart from Sushmita, the series starred the likes of Namit Das, Sikander Kher, Chandrachud Singh, Ankur Bhatia, Vishwajit Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary.

