Ram Pothineni Hogs the Limelight with His Loud and Whacky Avatar in ISmart Shankar Trailer

After much-wait, the trailer of Ram Pothineni’s next, ISmart Shankar, has finally reached among the audiences. Director Puri Jagannadh took to YouTube to release the trailer of his much-anticipated movie ISmart Shankar starring Ram Pothineni, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nabha Natesh. The movie, with is set to release on July 18, has already had taken the internet by the storm.

The movie trailer, which stars with a rowdy and rough look of Pothineni, has a lot of scenes to keep the viewers hooked to it. From Pothineni’s entry to his playboy moves, the trailer looks a promising one. The sizzling chemistry of Pothineni and Natesh is one of the highlights of the trailer.

The trailer is also packed with a number of action scenes, where Pothineni can be seen fighting the villains like a pro. In his never-seen-before avatar, Ram has garnered a lot of appreciation and love. One of the scenes of installing a chip in the protagonist’s brain has left everyone curious. Some scenes also show a number of computer screens running a programme.

Take a look:

ISmart Shankar also has Brahmanandam, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Satya Dev, Puneet Issar, Deepak Shetty, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sayaji Shinde and Pavithra Lokesh in pivotal roles. The shooting of ISmart Shankar kick-started in January this year.

The crew shot for the movie in Hyderabad and Goa. The upcoming flick is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur.

