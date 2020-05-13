MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ram Pothineni Urges Fans to Not Celebrate His Birthday During Coronavirus Lockdown

Image of Ram Pothineni in iSmart Shankar trailer, courtesy of YouTube

Image of Ram Pothineni in iSmart Shankar trailer, courtesy of YouTube

Actor Ram Pothineni asked his fans to not celebrate his birthday on May 15 this year owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
Share this:

Telugu actor Ram Pothineni is one of the young film stars down south who enjoys a huge fan-base, especially after the success of his film Ismart Shankar. The actor will be turning a year older on May 15 and fans have been looking forward to his birthday celebrations.

However, the actor has urged his fans to not indulge in any kind of celebration. Pothineni said that he is in no mood to celebrate his 32nd birthday during the coronavirus lockdown, he'd rather see his fans stay safe. As a birthday gift, he wanted wanted them to come out of this crisis stronger than before.

In a long note on Twitter, the actor wrote, "I know how much you love me and I feel blessed to see you all celebrate my birthday every year. However, I would like you all to know that I love you all too and I would want you all to hold back the celebrations this year. The safety of you and your loved ones is of utmost importance to me and I would like to see you all come out of this stronger than before. I shall consider this as my birthday gift from you all (sic)."

Some fans assured the actor that they will stay home and plan online celebrations only.

Ram Pothineni's upcoming film, Red, was supposed to hit the screens on April 9. However, the film got postponed due to lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading