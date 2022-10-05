Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar Drops Multiple Pics From Sets, Announces Trailer Release Date; Check Here

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handles to drop multiple pictures from his much-awaited film Ram Setu. The Atrangi Re actor dropped a couple of pictures on Twitter- the first being a picture of an underwater Exosuit called Makar, which was used during the underwater shoot for the film. Next, he shared a picture of an exciting and thrilling action sequence, followed by a picture of him and South actor Satya Dev. At last, Akshay shared a monochromatic picture of his along with which he revealed the trailer release date of the film – 11th October 2022. The movie will be released in theatres on 25th October 2022.

Akshay wrote with a picture of the Exosuit, “Aaj ke special din pe chaliye milata hoon aapko kisi special se, miliye Makar se. Makar is an Exosuit. An Exosuit plays a critical role in deep sea exploration. We used this extensively in Ram Setu. #RamSetu in cinemas, 25th Oct 22.”

In the next post, he shared a picture of himself jumping off a car as a blast happens in the backdrop. Akshay said the scene gave him adrenaline rush, after very long time.

“Ram Setu features exciting and thrilling action. Bahut time baad itna adrenaline rush mila!,”he tweeted.

Next, he shared a picture with actor Satya Dev who is playing the role of AP (a guide). Along with the picture, he wrote, “Ram Setu ki journey mein humara sabse bada ally, humara dost, AP. Played by the amazingly talented, @ActorSatyaDev, AP is a guide with a great sense of humour! #RamSetu in cinemas, 25th October 22.”

In his latest post, Akshay answered the ‘burning question’ around the trailer release date of Ram Setu. The actor shared a monochromatic photo of himself along with the trailer release date – 11 October, 2022.

Ram Setu was announced last year on Diwali and the shooting had begun in March this year. The mahurat shot was held in Ayodhya and the makers were later shooting in Mumbai, before Akshay and around 45 crew members tested positive for Coronavirus. The shoot was immediately stopped and it was pushed indefinitely.

The movie is slated for a release on October 25, 2022, i.e. the Post Diwali Day, which is considered to be the biggest day for the film business in Hindi markets. This would be the fourth consecutive Diwali release for Akshay Kumar after Housefull 4, Laxmii (OTT), and Sooryavanshi. Ram Setu features him portraying the role of an archaeologist, investigating the nature of Ram Setu.

Akshay Kumar will be seen in OMG 2 co-starring Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil. He also has Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, and Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

