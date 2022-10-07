Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar Drops New Poster Featuring Jacqueline and Nushrratt Too, Announces Trailer Release Date

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Ram Setu. On Friday, the actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped a new poster of the film which also featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satyadev Kancharana. In the poster, Akshay kept a surprised look on his face as he sported a t-shirt and added a backpack on his shoulder. On the other hand, Satyadev Kancharana can be seen holding a lantern in his hand.

In the caption, Akshay wrote, “Inspired by all the amazing posters that you have been creating, here is something I worked on with the team. Hope you like it.” He also announced that the trailer of the film will be released on October 11.

Meanwhile, the teaser of Ram Setu was released in September last week. It began with a glimpse of Ram Setu as Akshay looked at it from a helicopter. Following this, it was declared that he has only three days to save the holy bridge. What followed was a series of sequences in which Akshay was seen running as somebody chased him.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharucha in the lead, Ram Setu revolves around an archaeologist who is working to investigate the nature of the Ram Setu bridge to figure out if it is a myth or a reality. It is Produced by Prime Video alongside Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is slated to hit theatres on October 24 this year.

Earlier this year, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy also accused the makers of ‘falsely portraying’ the Ram Setu issues and filed a case against them. “The suit for compensation has been finalised by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, actor & Karma Media for damages caused by falsification in the portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release,” he wrote in his tweet.

