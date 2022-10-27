Ram Setu Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Records a Drop On Day 2, Total Collection Close To Rs 27 Cr

After registering a decent start at the box office on its opening day, Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu saw a drop in its collection on day 2. As reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Ram Setu earned Rs 11.40 crores on Wednesday. Previously, it collected Rs 15.25 crores on its opening day i.e on Tuesday. With this, the film’s total collection so far is Rs 26.65 crores.

“#RamSetu declines on Day 2, but stays in double digits… Holds well at mass circuits, but major centres remain low… Biz on Thu and Fri [working days] crucial, before the weekend begins… Tue 15.25 cr, Wed 11.40 cr. Total: ₹ 26.65 cr. #India biz,” Taran Adarsh’s tweet read.

#RamSetu declines on Day 2, but stays in double digits… Holds well at mass circuits, but major centres remain low… Biz on Thu and Fri [working days] crucial, before the weekend begins… Tue 15.25 cr, Wed 11.40 cr. Total: ₹ 26.65 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/IjD53gN9iY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2022

Earlier it was also reported that Ram Setu has emerged as Akshay Kumar’s biggest opener of 2022. This came as a huge relief for the actor whose other releases this year – Bachchhan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan and Samrat Prithviraj did not perform well at the box office.

Released on October 24, Ram Setu also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharucha besides Akshay Kumar. The film revolved around an archaeologist who worked to investigate the nature of the Ram Setu bridge to figure out if it is a myth or a reality. The film is Produced by Prime Video alongside Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions. It is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



News18 Showsha’s review of Ram Setu read, “Overall, the movie is not something that I would recommend. In this year that has terribly gone wrong for Hindi films, we’ve added another that would fight for a spot on the top among the flops of the year. Abhishek Sharma and Akshay Kumar have missed out on the opportunity to release a good work of fiction this Diwali.”

Ram Setu was released in theatres alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God.

Read all the Latest Movies News here