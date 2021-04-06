Ram Setu: Nushrratt Bharuccha in Isolation Despite Testing Covid Negative, Calls Akshay Kumar

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has isolated herself as a precautionary measure on Monday, after her “Ram Setu" co-star Akshay Kumar was hospitalised with Covid infection. A source close to the actress revealed, “Nushrratt is relieved that she has tested negative and there is nothing to worry about. She is still continuing to take all the precautions necessary to keep the best health for when the shoot resumes."

“Isolation. Steam Inhalation. Precautions. Stay Safe," the actress wrote on a boomerang video she posted on Instagram Story. The actress also shared a screengrab of her phone call conversation with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez which she captioned as, “Checking up on each other. Far apart but together in spirit!!"

Akshay on Monday informed fans and followers that he had been hospitalised after testing positive for the virus. Forty-five members of the “Ram Setu" crew have tested positive, too.

“Ram Setu" is scheduled to release next year. Nushrratt also has “Chhorri", “Hurdang", “Janhit Mein Jaari" and “Ajeeb Daastaans" coming up.