Ram Setu Teaser: Akshay Kumar Promises An Intriguing, Fast and Action Packed Movie

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Ram Setu. On Monday, the actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped the first teaser of the film. The short clip begins with a glimpse of Ram Setu as Akshay looks at it from a helicopter. He then declares that he has only three days to save the holy bridge. What follows is a series of sequences in which Akshay can be seen running as somebody chases him. From gunshots to jumping from housetops and running in the middle of a jungle, the teaser looks intriguing.

Sharing the teaser of his social media handles, Akshay wrote, “Ram Setu first look…just for you. Made this with a lot of love, hope you like it. Please tell us.”

Besides Akshay Kumar, Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharucha in the lead. The film revolves around an archaeologist who is working to investigate the nature of the Ram Setu bridge to figure out if it is a myth or a reality. It is Produced by Prime Video alongside Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is slated to hit theatres on October 24 this year.

Earlier in July this year, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy also accused the makers of ‘falsely portraying’ the Ram Setu issues and filed a case against them. “The suit for compensation has been finalised by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, actor & Karma Media for damages caused by falsification in the portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release,” he wrote in his tweet.

