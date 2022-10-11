Ram Setu Trailer: Akshay Kumar Set Out On Adventurous Archeological Expedition To Protect India’s History; Watch

After piquing the excitement for his fans for long, Akshay Kumar has finally dropped the trailer of his upcoming action-adventure film titled Ram Setu. Along with Akshay, the movie also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushratt Bharuchha and south actor Satya Dev in pivotal roles. The trailer summarizes a story rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

The two-minute nine seconds trailer revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Aryan Kulshrestha essayed by Akshay Kumar, and his race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage. It promises to be a fast-paced, action-adventure entertainer for the entire family and with a never-seen-before visual scale. We also see some breathtaking underwater sequences featuring Akshay’s Aryan as he leaves no stone unturned to protect the history of India. The action-adventure has a lot of twists and turns, which will be unravelled in the movie itself.

Akshay tweeted, “You loved the first glimpse of #RamSetu… Hope you show even more love to the trailer. और इस दिवाली, आइये अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ राम सेतु की दुनिया का हिस्सा बनने| #RamSetu. 25th October. Only in Theatres worldwide.”

Earlier, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handles to drop multiple pictures from Ram Setu. The Atrangi Re actor dropped a couple of pictures on Twitter- the first being a picture of an underwater Exosuit called Makar, which was used during the underwater shoot for the film. Next, he shared a photo of an exciting and thrilling action sequence, followed by a picture of him and South actor Satya Dev. At last, Akshay shared a monochromatic picture of himself and revealed the film’s trailer release date.

Ram Setu was announced last year on Diwali and the shooting had begun in March this year. The mahurat shot was held in Ayodhya and the makers were later shooting in Mumbai, before Akshay and around 45 crew members tested positive for Coronavirus. The shoot was immediately stopped and it was pushed indefinitely.

The movie is slated for a release on October 25, 2022, i.e. the Post Diwali Day, which is considered to be the biggest day for the film business in Hindi markets. This would be the fourth consecutive Diwali release for Akshay Kumar after Housefull 4, Laxmii (OTT), and Sooryavanshi. Ram Setu features him portraying the role of an archaeologist, investigating the nature of Ram Setu.

Akshay Kumar will be seen in OMG 2 co-starring Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil. He also has Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, and Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

