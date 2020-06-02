Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman, Ravan Still Prevalent In Every House, Says Ankit Arora

Actor Ankit Arora, who played Lakshman in the TV series Ramayan that aired in 2008-2009, says there is a Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman and also a Ravan prevalent in each house.

"Ramayan is a story that every child in India is aware about. Most of us have grown up listening to and reading the stories or having watched it. I feel there is a Ram, Sita, Laxman, Hanuman and also a Ravan still prevalent in each house. The good parts of these characters are lost in everybody's subconscious and a special effort is needed to find them," he told IANS.

Talking about Lakshman, Ankit says he was a dedicated and devoted brother.

"He respected Ram for everything. A brother like Lakshman, I believe, is still there in society but is dormant. Many a time, in dire need, people's 'Lakshmanhood' comes out and they selflessly help others. I truly believe that we should not lose our roots, and be aware about these selfless qualities of Lakshman. This rat race often causes us to skip the positive qualities that are needed to spread happiness in all houses," he said.

Playing Lakshman is "one of the most fortunate blessings for anyone but most special for me".

"Playing the role of Lakshman gave birth to my acting career and was a turning point of my life. I am fortunate that Lord Ram bestowed his blessings on me and gave me an opportunity to serve him. What else can an actor ask for - to start his career or have a role of such stature, I got both. Playing the role of Lakshman was a great schooling experience" said Ankit.

For him, Ramayan is not just a show. "It is a huge part of my life. I will never be able to forget those days for the rest of my life," he said.

The 2008-released Ramayan is currently seeing a re-run on Dangal channel.

