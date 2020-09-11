'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush' Actor Himanshu Soni Tests Covid-19 Positive

After actor Himanshu Soni's wife Sheetal had tested positive for coronavirus in the first week of August, the actor has also contracted the infection. Himanshu has confirmed about his diagnosis and said that he tested positive for the virus on August 27.

In an interaction with Times Of India, the actor said, "I had cold and fever for three days. Since I had a loss of smell and taste, which are the early symptoms of COVID-19, I got myself tested. Next day, when I got my reports, it was confirmed that I was COVID-19 positive."

The actor further said that he has not informed about his illness to his parents, who stay in Jaipur as they had got really worried when his wife had tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the actor is in home quarantine and his recovering from the infection. “I watched a lot of movies and did yoga. Generally, I do a lot of cycling to stay fit. Since I could not step out, I did yoga instead. It helped me stay calm. Thankfully, 50 % of my taste and smell has recovered,” he said.

Himanshu has worked in TV shows like Buddha, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and Neeli Chhatri Waale and a few others.