Ram Teri Ganga Maili Actress Mandakini to Make a Comeback After 26 Years With Music Video Featuring Her Son

Former actress Mandakini is ready to make her comeback after 26 years. Excited, right? The actress, who is best known for her performance in her debut film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, will feature alongside her son Rabbil Thakur in a music video, directed by Sajan Agarwal. Talking about her new project, the actress told ETimes that she is “very happy to associate with director Sajan Agarwal.” To note, the song is about a mother and is titled Maa O Maa. Further, Mandakini said that it is a “very beautiful song” and she instantly fell in love with it.

The former actress added, “The best part of this song is that my son is playing the lead. We will start shooting this song by the end of the month,” reported the publication.

Director Sajan Agarwal spoke about getting Mandakini on board and said that she belongs to his hometown and it will also mark the debut of her son. He added, “It is a dream come true for me to direct her.” Adding more details, the lyrics of the song will also be written by Sajan, the music will be composed by Babli Haque and Meera and it will be sung by Rishabh Giri. ETimes also stated that the director is also planning to direct a short film featuring Mandakini.

For those who don't know, Mandakini became a household name after she made her acting debut in Raj Kapoor’s 1985 release Ram Teri Ganga Maili opposite Rajiv Kapoor. Later, the former actress appeared in many films like Dance Dance, Ladaai, Kahan Hai Kanoon, Naag Naagin, and many more. Mandakini was last seen in the 1996 release Zordaar starring Govinda, Aditya Pancholi, and Neelam Kothari, following which she decided to quit the entertainment industry.

