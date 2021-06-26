Ram Teri Ganga Maili fame Mandikini's Then and Now Photos Set Internet Ablaze

Actress Mandakini, who shot to fame with her hit 1985 film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, has been away from the spotlight for quite some time. Of late, the actress’ recent photos caught netizens’ attention and they were left intrigued. Soon, the internet was flooded with then and now pictures of the bold beauty. Over the years, the actress changed but looks as resplendent as she was earlier.

Here’s how she looks now:

The actress swept the nation with her bold roles and dreamy looks when she first stepped into the industry with her debut film. She was just 22 years of age when she first starred in Raj Kapoor’s film Ram Teri Ganga Maili opposite the late Rajiv Kapoor.

The glamorous actress became a sensation overnight with her iconic waterfall scene in the film. After working in a handful of films such as Dance Dance with Mithun Chakraborty, Kahan Hai Kanoon with Aditya Pancholi, and Pyaar Karke Dekho with Govinda, the actress eventually faded from the industry.

The actress later married a former Buddhist monk, Dr Kagyur T Rinpoche Thakur. The actress has two children, a daughter Inaaya and a son Rabbil. Her son has recently tied the knot with her long-time friend Bushra.

This one is from Mandikini’s son’s marriage. The actress looks breathtaking clad in a heavily embellished outfit while posing with her husband.

As per reports, the actress is a follower of the Dalai Lama. Now, she runs Tibetan yoga classes and a Tibetan medicine centre. The actress is seen with Dalai Lama and her husband in this one. Sharing the picture, the actress dedicated the post to the ambassador of peace and love on his birthday. The picture was clicked at Drepung Monastic International University where her husband studied for 20 years under the guidance of the 14th Dalai Lama.

