Rama Rao On Duty Co-star Venu Thottempudi Praises Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja starrer Rama Rao On Duty was released in theaters today. Ahead of its release, Venu Thottempudi, who plays an important role in the film, praised Ravi Teja and the movie. In an interview with 123Telugu, Venu was all praise for Ravi Teja and called him a “wonderful artist”.

In Rama Rao On Duty, Venu Thottempudi plays the role of a police officer Murali. The actor said that the character was “completely new” to him. “Murali is neither a negative character nor positive, it’s a mix of both,” revealed Venu.

When asked about his experience of working with mass star Ravi Teja, Venu Thottempudi said, “He is one of the wonderful artists I have worked with. He is super talented, energetic, and also a straightforward person. 90 percent of my scenes are with him.”

After Ramachari, Venu was busy with his family business and declined many offers. However, when Rama Rao On Duty’s director Sarath Mandava approached him, the actor couldn’t refuse. “Sarath Mandava approached me with Ramarao on Duty script and even though I said I didn’t want to do movies, he asked me to listen to the story once. He narrated the character and it was impressive. I immediately gave a nod to do the role,” added the actor.

Venu Thottempudi also talked about working in multi-starrer films and said that multi-starrer films are not new to him. He has worked with popular actors like Jagapathi Babu and Arjun in Hanuman Junction immediately after Chirunavvutho. The actor said that he has no hesitation in doing multi-starrer films if the script is good.

Venu loves to do OTT series rather than movies. The actor decided to come back to the industry just because of OTT.

On the work front, after Rama Rao On Duty, Venu Thottempudi will be seen in a movie produced by Chai Bisket production. He also has a few OTT projects in the pipeline.

