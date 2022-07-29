Rama Rao On Duty Twitter Review: Ravi Teja Starrer Gets A Mixed Response

Ravi Teja’s much-awaited Telugu film Rama Rao On Duty was released in theatres today. The film has been directed by Sarath Mandava and bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas LLP in association with RT Teamworks.

The film is getting a mixed response from the viewers. Touted as an action-thriller, the movie has failed to impress many while a few praised the Ravi Teja starrer. In the film Ravi Teja plays the role of a young and energetic IAS officer B Ramarao, who is a Deputy Collector. Many of the Ravi Teja fans appreciated the film on Twitter while a few viewers were critical of the movie.

“Rama Rao On Duty Super Hit Movie With Decent Fast first half. Super 2 half with last 25mins rap. Overall super hit movie 3/5 Rating. Ravi Teja,” wrote one user on Twitter.

#RamaRaoOnDuty Super Hit Movie With Decent Fast first half Intravel West 💥💥

And super 2 half with last 25mints rap🔥

Overall super hot movie

3/5 Rating #RaviTeja pic.twitter.com/t2Eiw7xdrv — vijay (@Vijay12425550) July 29, 2022

Another user commented, “Watching Rama Rao on Duty. The movie is good. The scenes are fresh and slang you will enjoy for sure. Music what director said is true, really good emotions and a mass thriller. Rajisha Vijayan super. Item song next level with theatre sounds.”

#RamaRaoOnDuty watching Ramarao on Duty. The movie is good. The scenes are fresh and slang you will enjoy for sure. Music what director said is true (thupu vadelipothande)

Really good emotions and mass thriller. @rajisha_vijayan super. Item song next level with theatre sounds. pic.twitter.com/B3cFx4DP5r — HARI (@HARIKRI09481624) July 29, 2022

A third user tweeted, “Ravi Teja sir on duty, What a movie those visuals, bgm and dialogue delivery mass jatara everywhere pandaga sir pandaga ante Must watch.”

Raviteja sir on duty🔥, Waat a movie those visuals,bgm and dialogue delivery mass jatara everywhere pandaga sir pandaga ante ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Must watch #RamaRaoOnDuty #RaviTeja #FDFS @RaviTeja_offl @directorsarat — BATMANN-JOKERR (@alwaysbatmann) July 29, 2022

“Rama Rao On Duty Review: An Above Average Thriller Drama. Ravi Teja performs well in his usual swag. Casting Is Decent. Music is OK but BGM works. Action Scenes are very good. Decent Story but underwhelming execution,” reads another review.

#RamaRaoOnDuty Review: An Above Average Thriller Drama ✌️#RaviTeja performs well in his usual swag 👍 Casting Is Decent 👍 Music is OK but BGM works ✌️ Action Scenes are very good 👍 Decent Story but underwhelming execution 🙏 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐/5#RamaRaoOnDutyReview pic.twitter.com/4uLZVjZEvx — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) July 29, 2022

However many disliked the movie for its long dialogues and lackluster acting.

A viewer commented, “Rama Rao On Duty. Overall, a Completely Lackluster Movie that is neither a proper thriller nor does it have any commercial elements. Not sure how Ravi Teja accepted this script. Other than a few scenes and a song, there is nothing worth mentioning. Forgettable!”

#RamaRaoOnDuty Overall a Completely Lackluster Movie that is neither a proper thriller nor does it have any commercial elements. Not sure how Ravi Teja accepted this script. Other than a few scenes and a song, there is nothing worth mentioning. Forgettable! Rating: 2/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 29, 2022

A moviegoer did not seem to be liking the first half of the movie.

#RamaRaoOnDuty below par 1st half… looks very artificial.. long dialogues.. premise looks interesting though — Gautam (@gauthamvarma04) July 29, 2022

Rama Rao On Duty features Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan as the female leads. Venu Thottempudi, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Madhu Sudan Rao, and Surekha Vani are seen in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here