Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana Returns to Your TV from Tomorrow, Confirms Prakash Javadekar

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana will be re-telecast on television following public demand, Prakash Javdekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting confirmed in a tweet on Friday.

"Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm (sic)," he wrote.

Elated by the news, Twitterati thanked the minister for announcing the news. While a number of users thanked the government for the move, others requested to re-telecast other shows like Mahabharata, Junior G, Shaktiman and Chanakya among others.

The popular demand for Ramayana to return on TV began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in the country for 21 days, starting from March 24.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, many on social media have written how Ramayana was hugely popular at one time. People also noted how life on Sunday mornings would come to a standstill when these serials were telecast on Doordarshan National.

Social media users also said that the mythological show would help reduce stress at the time of the lockdown.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana starred Arun Govil as Ram and Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, with Arvind Trivedi playing Raavan and Dara Singh essaying Hanuman. The series originally ran from 25 January 1987 to 31 July 1988.

