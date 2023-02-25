Ramasimhan’s aka Ali Akbar directorial 1921 Puzha Muthal Puzhavare is expected to hit the big screen on March 3 this year. The upcoming film 1921 Puzha Muthal Puzhavare, which is set in the backdrop of the Malabar riots, has now received an A certificate from the Censor Board. Written and Directed by Ramasimhan, the makers of the film have roped in Thalaivasal Vijay to play the role of Variyankunnathu Kunjahammed Haji. Meanwhile, the film is bankrolled through crowdfunding under the banner Mama Dharma.

The upcoming film is said to be based on the Malabar riots of 1921. The shooting of the movie started on February 20, 2021, in Wayanad. Recently, K. Surendran shared a Facebook post in which he announced the release date of the upcoming film.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “The Mappila riot in Malabar was a terrible Hindu genocide. Mahatma Gandhi, K. Madhavan Nair, and K. Kelappan has openly expressed it. Kumaranashan’s plight is a reflection of that. Together with MS, leftist historians and Vadra Congress, it served the Malayalis as a great freedom struggle”. He further wrote, “There is no doubt that Ramasimhan’s ‘1921 Puzha Muthal Puzhavare’ is a glimpse into the real history. We wish you all the best for this film which is going to hit the screens on March 3”.

Malayalam director Ali Akbar announced in December that he was renouncing Islam as a sort of protest against those who had glorified the terrible death of CDS General Bipin Rawat. Ali Akbar then declared this on Facebook along with the statement that he and his family would no longer practice any religion.

Recently, Ali Akbar converted to Hinduism with his wife, and the director changed his name to Ramasimhan Aboobakker. He said, “Ramasimhan is a person who was killed while sticking to the culture of Kerala. Tomorrow, Ali Akbar will be called Ram Singh. That’s the best name”.

On the work front, Ramasimhan is best known for Mammalakalku Appurathu, Senior Mandrake, and Grama Panchayath. Ramasimhan made his debut with the 1988 film Mamalakalkkappurathu for which he also received the best Debut Director award.

Now, it will be interesting to see how the film will perform at the box office after its release.

