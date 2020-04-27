MOVIES

1-MIN READ

No State or Central Government Gave Me Any Award for Ramayan, Says Arun Govil

Arun Govil

Arun Govil

'Ramayan' actor Arun Govil says neither the central nor the state governments of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have honoured his work in the TV show.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 9:01 AM IST
Ramayan actor Arun Govil recently took to social media and shared his pain about not receiving any award or recognition for his contribution to the art and craft of acting. Arun claimed in his tweet that he belongs to Uttar Pradesh and has lived for over fifty years in Mumbai, still neither of the state governments nor the central government have felicitated him with any award or honour.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, who said, "Your contribution to acting is immense, especially in Ramayan. But you have never been bestowed with an award," Arun wrote, "Be it any state or central government, I have never been honoured by them. I belong to Uttar Pradesh, but the state government never gave me any award. I have been living in Mumbai for over fifty years, but even the Maharashtra government has not honoured me."

Check out Arun's tweet below:

Ramanand Sagar's mythological serial Ramayan of the eighties made a historic comeback on TV amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The impact of the serial is such that the actors associated with it continue to live under the shadow of their characters, with people remembering them for the roles they played in the show, which narrated the life story of Lord Rama and Sita.

(With inputs from IANS)

