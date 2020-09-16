Ramayan Actor Dipika Chikhlia Mourns Her Mother's Demise, Pens Down Heartfelt Note

Dipika Chikhlia, who is known for portraying the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, took to social media to express grief as she lost her mother a few days ago. While going down the memory lane, the actress penned a heartfelt note in which she apologised to her late mother for not being able to give her a bag that she wanted.

Sharing a collage of her and her mother, Dipika wrote, “Story of a bag. My mum liked one of my bags, so I asked to take it and use she found the bag a little dirty so wanted to wash it with detergent, I told her mum this is a branded bag you can’t, I will get it cleaned at a service centre meantime use it ... my daughters called my mum Aaji. They both thought it was cute that she wants to wash the bag”.

She further revealed that her mother didn't take the bag and wrote, "she didn't take it ....last month I opened my cupboard and saw the bag remembered the incident, made a quick mental note to just let her have it ..the bag is not more important than her ...but now I lost the moment and feel sick in the stomach looking at the bag,.....I missed the moment ...life is soo filled with such moments that we miss. Sorry mum :( (sic)".

A few days ago the actress confirmed the demise of her mother through an Instagram post which reads, “Loss of your parent..is a grief one cannot go by easily".

Dipika returned to the spotlight after the I&B Ministry decided to re-run the Ramayana on DD during the COVID-19 lockdown.